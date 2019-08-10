Ain’t No Sunshine When It’s Gone

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -And that was certainly the way it was today.
The sunshine made a brief appearance this morning and then we were left with mostly cloudy skies and the occasional rain shower and thunderstorm. Starting with late night showers and thunderstorms on the Gulf pushing their way onshore this morning and now continuing inland with increasing coverage.
As the afternoon and evening wear on, these showers and storms will begin to wind down as the evening gets cooler.
We will see a repeat of this pattern again on Sunday. Our temperatures got close to 90 degrees today despite the cloud cover.
Next week as high pressure in the the Gulf of Mexico moves across south or South Central Florida and a cold front slides down through the Southeastern part of the country through next week we will find the showers forming in the Gulf, moving onshore and over the coast and then trek inland during the afternoon as these showers and storms move to the east.
With the advancing cold front moving South, we could see some enhanced showers for the end of the week.
Boaters can expect winds out of the West at 10 knots with seas 1 - 2 feet and a light chop on the Bay and inland waters.
