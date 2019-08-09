West wind brings warm and muggy nights along with scattered a.m. coastal storms

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Westerly winds around an area of high pressure in the Gulf will allow for some scattered showers along the coast in the morning and early afternoon and then the main focus of storms shifts inland later in the day.
This pattern will persist through the weekend and beyond as high pressure continues to stay put out over the Gulf. With the water temperature in the upper 80′s and a west wind expect low temperatures to be some 5-7 degrees above average. We are talking lows in the upper 70′s to low 80′s through the week next week.
For Friday expect partly cloudy skies with only a few scattered storms in the morning. The rain chance is at 30%. The high on Friday will be near 90 degrees with a heat index near 102 during the afternoon.
A bit more moisture works in on Saturday and Sunday increasing the rain chance to 40-50% for the morning coastal action and inland storms later in the day. Skies will be partly cloudy both days.
To start the first week of school we will see little change with a chance for a few showers or isolated thunderstorms for the drop off to school and only a small chance for some rain scattered about for pick up in the afternoon.
The tropics remain quiet for now, but things will start to pick up later this month as NOAA has increased the number of storms forecast for the rest of the hurricane season. It only takes one so be prepared now in case something threatens the Suncoast.
