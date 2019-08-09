Warm and muggy weekend with scattered storms and a heat index near 106

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Stay hydrated this weekend as very sticky weather will be in play through Sunday. Low temperatures will be well above average due to the west wind. Lows will be around 80 degrees each morning but it will feel like 92 at 8 a.m. !
The increase in low level humidity will make it feel like 102-106 in the afternoon say from 1 to 4 p.m. So if you are going to be outdoors for more than an hour make sure you drink plenty of water and stay in the shade as much as possible. Do not over exert yourself especially during the heat of the day.
This west wind will also bring a few scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm along the coast during the morning and early afternoon. These showers will be moving from the WNW to the SSE at 10 mph and have the potential of bringing some moderate to heavy rainfall for a brief period of time. The storms will increase in intensity as they push into our inland areas later in the day.
There will still be a chance for a coastal shower or two in the late afternoon and early evening along the coast but the bulk of the heavy rain will be inland pushing toward the east coast throughout the latter half of the day.
This pattern will stick around through the first week of school so expect a few showers for drop off for the first week of school
The tropics remain quiet right now and should stay that way through early next week.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.