Recipe: Bouillabaisse from Fins at Sharky’s | Suncoast View

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Bouillabaisse
By Executive Chef Marc Alton, Fins at Sharky’s
½ bulb fennel shaved
¼ cup fava beans
6 oz fish filets, grouper, snapper or almost anything you like
4 jumbo shrimp, peeled, reserve shells for stock
6 mussels
6 clams
2 cup seafood broth
Serve with
1 potato peeled sliced and poaching in seafood stock
Toasted baguette with parsley citrus pesto
Parsley Citrus Pesto
1 bunch flat leaf parsley
1 clove garlic
Zest of one each lemon, lime and orange
Juice from lemon
1 cup extra virgin olive oil
Seafood Broth (make ahead)
1lb fish bones, heads, shrimp shells
1 cup onion chopped
½ cup celery chopped
½ cup fennel tops chopped
3 clove garlic smashed
1 cup fresh tomato, peeled and seeded or ½ cup tomato paste
1 gram saffron
Sprig fresh thyme
½ teas crushed red pepper
1 teas black pepper corns
8 cups water
Put all in a large stock pot, bring to a simmer, and let simmer for about an hour. Strain though a fine mesh. Discard solids.
