Recipe: Bouillabaisse from Fins at Sharky’s | Suncoast View

Recipe: Bouillabaisse from Fins at Sharky's

August 9, 2019 at 6:00 AM EDT - Updated August 8 at 2:58 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Bouillabaisse

By Executive Chef Marc Alton, Fins at Sharky’s

½ bulb fennel shaved

¼ cup fava beans

6 oz fish filets, grouper, snapper or almost anything you like

4 jumbo shrimp, peeled, reserve shells for stock

6 mussels

6 clams

2 cup seafood broth

Serve with

1 potato peeled sliced and poaching in seafood stock

Toasted baguette with parsley citrus pesto

Parsley Citrus Pesto

1 bunch flat leaf parsley

1 clove garlic

Zest of one each lemon, lime and orange

Juice from lemon

1 cup extra virgin olive oil

Seafood Broth (make ahead)

1lb fish bones, heads, shrimp shells

1 cup onion chopped

½ cup celery chopped

½ cup fennel tops chopped

3 clove garlic smashed

1 cup fresh tomato, peeled and seeded or ½ cup tomato paste

1 gram saffron

Sprig fresh thyme

½ teas crushed red pepper

1 teas black pepper corns

8 cups water

Put all in a large stock pot, bring to a simmer, and let simmer for about an hour. Strain though a fine mesh. Discard solids.

