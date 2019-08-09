Pine View School institutes new guest speaker policy

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County School District is strengthening their community speaker policy.
This comes down following the controversy that took place after Pine View School students were shown an unapproved video on sexual content.
Last November, the Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center showed a video from planned parenthood to seniors that show heterosexual and same-sex couple interaction.
The Sarasota County School District deemed the video “unsuitable," and will now require teachers to get formal approval from their administrator before guest speakers can meet with students.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.