30 new School Resource Officers sworn in at Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Thirty new School Resource Officers were sworn in for the Sarasota County Schools Police Department.
The ceremony was held at Suncoast Technical College, Friday morning.
Chief Tim Enos delivered the oath of office. With these new officers, he says the department is now fully staffed.
Most of the new officers are former high ranking police officers with years of experience in law enforcement.
“You also have to have the right experience, and you have to have the right mindset to be able to come back and work kids, is that these officers, all know that they have to have the drive in them, that they want to come, they want to protect kids,” said Enos.
Also, a promotion ceremony was held to recognize new Lieutenants and Sergeants within the department.
