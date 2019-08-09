New cell phone policy for Sarasota County students this school year

“Many parents are concerned with safety and security, the ability of getting in touch with their student and I understand that, but we need to be mindful. There are other ways of getting in touch with students. You can still call the office, still get into a classroom, still do all of the things that we have normally done before.We need to be mindful, we need to have parents not texting students during class time, because the student needs to spend their time on instruction,” Sarasota County School Board Chair, Jane Goodwin said.