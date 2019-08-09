Mental health resources being provided for Panhandle students

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Students in the Panhandle will get special attention from medical professionals this school year.
Six counties hit hardest by Hurricane Michael nearly ten months ago will get extra help from mental health experts.
More than 60 computers at each school will be set aside specifically for students to contact psychologists online.
This technology is expected to help more than 35,000 students. “Some people just need to have the access to be able to talk to people, and they might not have that," Casey DeSantis, First Lady of Florida said. "They need providers. This facilitates that opportunity.”
“We need to figure out how to get it to people when they need it, not make them wait in line to get it," Bill Husfelt, Superintendent of the Bay County School District said. This is an advantage, whether you are a rural county or you live in a big city.”
Some of these students are feeling the pressure their families are under right now.
A lot of them are still displaced because of the hurricane.
Many are living in RV’s, or homes with significant damage.
