Manatee County Schools get ready for new school year reminding parents about cell phone policies

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Schools say they’ll continue to enforce their strict cell phone policy during school hours.
Cell phones will have to be out of sight while school is in session. Students will only be allowed to use their phones before after school hours.
However, school district officials told us cell phones can only be used during school hours if students have some kind of permission from a teacher or a staff member.
They also encourage parents not to text or call their child during the school day. Instead they advise parents to call the school’s main office.
There are consequences if a student is found using their phone.
“We’re going to ask you to put it away, after that is we’re going to confiscate it, a parent has to come pick up the phone. From there, there can be a number of penalties such as loss of privilege, after school, before school, lunch, detention, those kind of things. It’s a level one offense,” said George Schrier, Director of Student Services.
School officials do emphasize that they want schools to be technology friendly, and technology devices are allowed if a teacher or staff members allows it for educational purposes.
“We strive to be technology friendly in our classrooms. But what we want is for our teachers to use the technology to drive their instruction. In other words we want our teachers direct what the students with their cell phones but we absolutely encourage technology in all of our schools,” he said.
Information can be found on Manatee County School’s 2019-2020 Code of Conduct.
