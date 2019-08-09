Huge final donation brought in for the Chalkboard Champions Crusade

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (WWSB) - There’s been another huge drop-off of school supplies for our Chalkboard Champions Crusade.
Just minutes before the fundraiser ended, our crews were on site at Gettel Toyota in Lakewood Ranch for a big surprise as the last of the donations came in in a big way.
This was in addition to all of the other supplies collected last Friday and all this week at the six Gettel locations all around the Suncoast.
The Chief Operating Officer for Gettel Automotive is pleased with the community coming together to help donate this year.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.