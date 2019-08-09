Florida firefighters save a pit bull’s life

Firefighters Save Pit Bull
By ABC7 Staff | August 9, 2019 at 1:34 PM EDT - Updated August 9 at 1:34 PM

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WWSB) - A pit bull is lucky to be alive thanks to the help from a South Florida Rescue team.

The Fort Lauderdale crew were out on a routine call when they saw the dog on the side of the road.

The young pit bull mix was struggling with a broken leg. It was likely hit by a car.

The team wasted no time stopping to help a different kind of victim in a time of need.

So far, no owner has come forward to claim lucky, who will be up for adoption.

Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.