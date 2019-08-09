Florida firefighters save a pit bull’s life

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WWSB) - A pit bull is lucky to be alive thanks to the help from a South Florida Rescue team.
The Fort Lauderdale crew were out on a routine call when they saw the dog on the side of the road.
The young pit bull mix was struggling with a broken leg. It was likely hit by a car.
The team wasted no time stopping to help a different kind of victim in a time of need.
So far, no owner has come forward to claim lucky, who will be up for adoption.
