First Alert Weather: Hot and very muggy with fewer storms today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The weather pattern for the Suncoast will remain basically unchanged into next week with only minor day to day changes. Rain chances near the coast will slightly lower today but scattered showers are still expected, especially inland where the rain chance is higher. It will be very warm today and heat indexes will be in the 104 to 106 range. Be sure to stay hydrated, especially in the afternoon sun. There could be a few thunderstorms today or sudden downpours but generally the rainfall totals will be light.
Over the weekend the moisture levels will rise and so will the rain chances. The west wind pattern will remain in place which favors scattered showers moving in from Gulf waters toward inland locations through out the day. Best rain chances will be in the afternoon and evening but with a west wind an isolated morning shower is also possible.
Late in the next week we may see a brief return to a southeast wind that will bring a typical summer pattern of afternoon storms inland that drift back to the coast in the evening.
