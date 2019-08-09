First Alert Weather: Hot and very muggy with fewer storms today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The weather pattern for the Suncoast will remain basically unchanged into next week with only minor day to day changes. Rain chances near the coast will slightly lower today but scattered showers are still expected, especially inland where the rain chance is higher. It will be very warm today and heat indexes will be in the 104 to 106 range. Be sure to stay hydrated, especially in the afternoon sun. There could be a few thunderstorms today or sudden downpours but generally the rainfall totals will be light.