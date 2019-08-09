First Alert Traffic: North Orange Avenue shut down from 19th to 25th Street following gas leak

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Fire Department is on the scene on North Orange Avenue after learning about a gas line break that occurred.
Authorities received a call around 11:00 am. about the incident happening because of construction in the area.
According to Sarasota Police Department, the area from 19th to 25th Street on North Orange Avenue will be shut down until the gas leak is resolved.
TECO has been notified and are headed to the scene.
There are no injuries or transports to local medical facilities to report at this time.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.