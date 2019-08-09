First Alert Traffic: FHP investigating single vehicle rollover crash on U.S. 41 in North Port

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port Fire rescue and North Port Fire Department are on the scene on U.S. 41 northbound in North Port where a single vehicle crash took place on Friday morning.
The accident happened near the College and West Villages area and a bayflite was requested for the one person who was involved in the crash.
Authorities are advising other drivers in the area to avoid the area if possible.
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is currently investigating this accident.
