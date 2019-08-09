First Alert Traffic: Emergency repair work being performed throughout Bradenton on Friday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Getting into and out of Bradenton will be a little slower this afternoon especially in the downtown area due to emergency work repair in the area.
Emergency work repair will be performed to Florida Power and Light (FPL) near State Road 64 at 12th Street West. The repair will likely extend through peak hour traffic this afternoon.
Everyone should use caution while driving in the work zone and seek alternate route(s) to avoid expected delays.
