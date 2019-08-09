Deputies searching for man believed to have burglarized store in Sarasota on Monday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is asking for the community’s help in helping identify the suspect who burglarized a business early Monday morning in Sarasota.
Law enforcement has described as white male with facial hair believed to be in his mid-20s to early 30s, approximately 6′1″ tall, and weighing between 190 to 220 pounds.
The burglary took place in the 300 block of North Cattleman Road around 1:30 a.m. on Monday. Surveillance images captured the suspect enter an outdoor area of the business and remove two mounted TVs before leaving the area in an unknown direction.
Anyone with information related to this man’s identity should SCSO at 941-861-4900 or Crime Stoppers of Sarasota at 941-366-TIPS (8477).
