Bradenton Police hosting Back-to-School Bash

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police hosted their Back-to-School Bash Friday ahead of the new school year for Manatee County Students.
The community event kicked off at 9 a.m. in the City Life Church parking lot.
“It’s a great opportunity for us to meet all of our community, hang out with the kids, share law enforcement back to our community. That’s our ultimate goal here,” said Bradenton Police Department Captain Brian Thiers.
Police tactical vehicles, a bounce house, blood donation truck, and a grill full of food all there for the free event.
When asked about what she enjoyed most about the day, 11-year-old Donesha Reed said, “police are cool.”
The event will go until 1 p.m. City Life Church is located at 1300 16th Avenue West.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.