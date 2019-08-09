Bradenton Police Department adding a dozen 40 millimeter bean bag launchers to their force

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Bradenton Police Department is getting some important new equipment that they say will make a big difference. They are receiving a dozen 40 millimeter bean bag launchers. This gives the department less lethal options when they have to use force. Currently they are using bean bags fired by a 12-gauge shotgun.
“It’s actually a foam ball fired from a launcher that’s designed only to launch 40 millimeter rounds,” said Captain Brian Thiers with the Bradenton Police Department. “And what it does it’s a larger impact area, more nerve endings, pain compliance with less potential for serious bodily injury.”
The police department is moving quickly on these bean bag launchers since receiving approval from Bradenton City Commissioners. They are hoping to have officers trained on this and ready to use in the very near future.
