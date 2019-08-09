Battle of the Bridges regatta asking for public’s feedback

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - A local regatta race is asking for your feedback.
The Battle of the Bridges Rowing Regatta will take place at the end of September, but before it does the U.S. Coast Guard is proposing a temporary special regulation for certain waters of the intracoastal waterway in Venice from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. that day.
They say this is necessary to keep those competing and in attendance safe on the water.
The proposed rule would not allow people or vessels to be in the race area unless authorized throughout a three and a half mile stretch from the intracoastal near Shamrock Park to the Tamiami Bridge in Venice.
Public comment on this proposal will take place on the federal register website before September 3rd.
