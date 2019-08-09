Anna Maria mayor addresses ADA compliance complaint filed by a former commissioner regarding new pier

ANNA MARIA, Fla. (WWSB) - As the pier continues to be built, one former commissioner does have some concerns.
Gene Aubry filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Justice regarding the construction of the new pier, saying it is not compliant for people with disabilities. He wants handrails to be installed along the walkway of the pier.
Anna Maria Mayor Dan Murphy says the building of the new pier is moving right along. He tells us the city has followed government guidelines for construction, including ADA regulations.
“Our pier has been built in complete compliance with all codes," said Murphy. It’s a fishing pier, a boat docking pier as well as a place where people can have a meal and a cold beer from time to time, it’s that type of a pier.”
Gene Aubry could not be tracked down for a comment. The pier is expected to be finished by mid-September and the restaurant at the end of the pier should be ready sometime in January.
