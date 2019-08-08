Thayer Jewelers closed down on Thursday following a car crashing into their building

Driver crashes into building on Main Street in Sarasota (Source: Sarasota Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff | August 8, 2019 at 10:55 AM EDT - Updated August 8 at 1:33 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Thayer Jewelers has been closed down for Thursday after a car crashed into the front entrance of their building during the morning hours.

A store employee told ABC7 that they were just able to through the their front door at 1:00 p.m. The car crashed into their security gate and they had to call a company to come out and lift it.

They are hoping to reopen for business tomorrow, but they still have a long way to go in the cleanup process.

Sarasota Police and the City of Sarasota officials responded to a scene around 10:45 a.m. at the 1400 block of Main Street where the car crashed into the building.

The driver of the car reportedly had a medical condition and drove into the building.

There were no injuries and there does not appear to be any major structural damage.

