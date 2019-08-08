Thayer Jewelers closed down on Thursday following a car crashing into their building

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Thayer Jewelers has been closed down for Thursday after a car crashed into the front entrance of their building during the morning hours.
A store employee told ABC7 that they were just able to through the their front door at 1:00 p.m. The car crashed into their security gate and they had to call a company to come out and lift it.
They are hoping to reopen for business tomorrow, but they still have a long way to go in the cleanup process.
Sarasota Police and the City of Sarasota officials responded to a scene around 10:45 a.m. at the 1400 block of Main Street where the car crashed into the building.
The driver of the car reportedly had a medical condition and drove into the building.
There were no injuries and there does not appear to be any major structural damage.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.