Sky YMCA hosts job fair for employees impacted by Sarasota YMCA closure

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Hundreds of people who are facing unemployment because of the Sarasota YMCA closures, can get some help at a special job fair.
The sky YMCA in Venice is hosting the job fair.Employees who are impacted by the fitness center closures in Sarasota can go to Venice for interviews.That branch is hiring fitness instructors, membership staff, and other general positions.
Interviews will continue until tomorrow and can be set up online or by calling the Sky YMCA branch.
“It’s great to be able to do that for them. It’s so sad that they’re going through this and know it’s not a fun situation but anything we can do to help them or the Sarasota members, we’re absolutely willing to do and accommodate them as best we can,” said Erin Chokr, Director of Marketing and Communications.
Last month, the Sarasota YMCA announced its plans to close its two remaining fitness centers. Members will have access through September 13th.
