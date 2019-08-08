Sharky’s Tuna Stack

Heat oil in a pot to 350 degrees. Cut Wonton wraps in half to create chips. Then individual fry them on both sides approximately 15-20 seconds each till golden brown. Drain chips on a wire rack or paper towel. Mix mangos, tomatoes, red onions, jalapenos, cilantro, lime juice, salt and pepper in a small bowl to make mango salsa then set aside. Toss diced tuna in a separate bowl with sesame ginger dressing set aside as well. Start Building the tower on a plate in a food ring mold by setting the mango salsa in first, second the diced avocados, third the Diced Tuna. Gently press on each layer to ensure the tower holds. Pull ring mold off of plate and top tower with pickled ginger, seaweed salad and sprinkled sesame seeds (optional). Garnish plate with wonton chips and sriracha mayo. The tower could also be layered in a serving dish.