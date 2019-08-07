Recipe: Michael’s on East “Tarta de Santiago” | Suncoast View

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tarta de Santiago
By: Chef Ray Lajoie, Michael’s On East
Ingredients:
2 1/3 cups almond flour, or finely ground almonds
6 eggs separated
Zest 1 orange
2 tablespoons almond liquor
1 cup brown sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Directions:
Cream yolks and sugar until smooth add all other ingredients to the yolks and sugar, set aside. In another bowl, whip the egg whites until they form stiff peaks, fold into the yolk mixture in 1/3 at a time. Pour mixture into a prepared 8-inch cake pan and bake at 350 degrees for 35-40 minutes. Let cool remove from pan dust with powdered sugar. Enjoy!
