7 people charged for credit card information theft throughout numerous Florida locations

The statewide prosecutor, Attorney General Ashley Moody, will be prosecuting the suspects and she spoke with the media about her thoughts on the case. “Retail theft hurts all consumers, as businesses often must build these losses into their budgets and pass costs on to consumers," Moody said. "Thanks to the great work of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and my statewide prosecutors, this organized retail crime ring is dismantled and the suspects will face justice. Criminals must know that fraud of any kind will not to be tolerated in our state, and I will continue to work with Florida’s great law enforcement agencies to investigate and prosecute criminals.”