North Port School Programs Help Students Succeed At Every Level

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - School will soon be back in session on the Suncoast. All week long we’ve been helping parents prepare for the new school year, and as we’re now just days away from the first day of classes – it’s time to learn what you can expect for this upcoming year at your local schools. Aside from the changes and additions that all Sarasota County Schools will be having this year, schools in North Port -from elementary to high school – will have some special programs to help students succeed at every level.