NOAA hurricane season forecast now calling for a good chance for an active season

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With the bulk of the hurricane season before us NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) has raised the chances of this season being an above average one.
The peak of hurricane season is Sept. 10th and the majority of the tropical cyclones form during August through October. As I have been posting for the past couple of months it looks like El Nino is no longer going to be around through the rest of the season. This means the shear in the atmosphere which was earlier projected to be a factor in knocking down the storms in the Atlantic basin will not be around through the remainder of the season.
So far there have been 2 named storms thus far, Andrea and Barry. This forecast means we still could see 8-15 more named storms. Of these storms a possibility of 5-7 hurricanes and 2-4 of them becoming monster major ones with winds of excess of 110 mph.
