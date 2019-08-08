New night vision equipment helping Longboat Key Fire Rescue boat crews

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - A piece of equipment known as the Night Vision Monocular allows the Longboat Key Fire Rescue boat crew to see clearly at night through one eye, which helps in a big way when there’s an emergency out on the water.
“It gives me the ability with very limited light to see and have vision of the navigational markers," said Jeff Bullock with Longboat Key Fire Rescue. "If there was somebody in distress in the water, another boat it’s very enhanced, it goes along with our other equipment.”
The fire department did receive two of these Night Vision Monoculars. Their crew is trained on them and they’ve been utilizing it for the last few months. They tell us they are the only first responders in this area to have them, which they say comes in handy because they are kept very busy with rescues.
“This is probably one of the biggest advancements that I’ve seen in my career as far as dealing with the night and having problems with that type of vision,” said Bullock.
Longboat Key Fire Rescue is expecting another piece of equipment. They’ll be receiving Night Vision Binoculars within the next two months.
