Mote Marine Lab receives 1.7 million dollars in funding from NSF

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Wednesday, Congressman Vern Buchanan announced that the National Science Foundation (NSF) awarded more than $1.7 million to Mote Marine Laboratory.
“Today’s announcement is great news for Mote Marine and our community,” Buchanan said. “Dr. Michael Crosby and his entire team work tirelessly to combat red tide, improve water quality, and protect our coral reefs. I remain committed to continuing my fight in Washington for Southwest Florida’s environment.”
NSF issued the amount out in two different awards to Mote Marine. The first was an amount of more than $277,000 for a project under Dr. Erin Muller’s direction to research coral disease susceptibility.
The second amount is more than $1.49 million for a project under Dr. Michael Crosby’s direction to strengthen well-prepared, highly-qualified students from underrepresented minority groups in the Sarasota area who pursue careers or graduate studies in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).
