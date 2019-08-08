MCSO inviting students to “Shop With a Cop”

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - With a new year quickly approaching, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and Beall’s Outlet are teaming up to host a back to school version of “Shop With a Cop."
Thanks to a private donor and Beall’s, several children in need will be able to shop for new school clothes with Sheriff Rick Wells and his deputies.
They will also receive backpacks full of supplies and giving them everything they need to head back to class.
The “Shop With a Cop” event will be this Friday starting 11:00 a.m. at the Beall’s Outlet in Bradenton.
