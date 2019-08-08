Man cooking in Walmart lot sets van on fire, killing girl

Video from just before the fire showed Hipolito placing the stove on the pavement by the rear of his van, then using the stove to cook something. After cooking, Hipolito put the stove in the rear of the van, which was driven to a parking spot closer to the store entrance, according to the complaint. Hipolito is seen going into the store, and about 2 minutes later his wife is told by passers-by that the rear of their van was on fire.