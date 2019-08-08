Gov. DeSantis speaks on gun control debate

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis says it’s not productive to any gun-safety dialogue to focus on partisan politics, as democrats continue to criticize President Trump after two mass shootings over the weekend.
He says delving into every word said by a politician to find fault for these tragedies only makes it hard to have discussions about preventive measures.
“I have no interest in being part of people’s political narratives,” DeSantis said. “I understand the narratives. I’ve seen it for years and years. I’m trying to focus on solutions and that’s why we’ve been forward looking on our threat assessment strategy.”
Trump is facing accusations that his immigration rhetoric inspired a man who posted warnings online of a “Hispanic Invasion” before killing 22 people at a Walmart in El Paso.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.