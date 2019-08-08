First Alert Weather: West wind pattern continues

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -We remain in a west wind pattern with moderate winds off Gulf waters. This pattern is one we see about one-third of the time during the summer on the Suncoast. It will bring showers from the Gulf waters onto the shore during the morning and afternoon hours before the focus for the storms shifts into inland locations east of the interstate. Most all of the precipitation will fall as showers but an occasional thunderstorms is possible. The other characteristic of the west pattern is high humidity. Today will see an afternoon air temperatures in the low 90′s but if you factor in the humidity the “feels like” temperatures will be close to 103-105. Cooling afternoon storms will be welcome by some.
The pattern will linger into the weekend and rainfall may increase as a bit of extra moisture is forecast to move in by Saturday. The increase in moisture will bump rain chances from today’s 30% to 50% on Sunday.
Next week the pattern will shift. As the high pressure ridge that is bringing us our west wind moves east our winds will shift. By mid-week next week our winds will return to the southeast and bring us back to the standard afternoon showers and thunderstorms that drift from inland locations to Gulf waters.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.