First Alert Weather: West wind pattern continues

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -We remain in a west wind pattern with moderate winds off Gulf waters. This pattern is one we see about one-third of the time during the summer on the Suncoast. It will bring showers from the Gulf waters onto the shore during the morning and afternoon hours before the focus for the storms shifts into inland locations east of the interstate. Most all of the precipitation will fall as showers but an occasional thunderstorms is possible. The other characteristic of the west pattern is high humidity. Today will see an afternoon air temperatures in the low 90′s but if you factor in the humidity the “feels like” temperatures will be close to 103-105. Cooling afternoon storms will be welcome by some.