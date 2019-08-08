Clinics open for mandatory student vaccinations in Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota is reminding parents vaccines are required for Kindergarten and 7th grade students in all Florida schools. Immunization clinics are being held in Sarasota and North Port this week.
From 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. all this week and then Monday and Tuesday of next week, the Sarasota Immunization Clinic on Ringling Boulevard will be open until 7:00 p.m. tonight and the North Port Immunization Clinic will stay open until 6:30 p.m. tonight.
Students without required immunizations will be sent home from public schools on Monday and they won’t be be able to participate in school activities until their vaccines are up-to-date.
