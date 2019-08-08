Charges pending in crash on Fruitville Road that happened on Monday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There is an update on a story that we first told you about Monday regarding a multi-car pile up.
Eight vehicles were involved in the crash on Fruitville Road and Coburn Road near I-75.
Troopers say the driver of a semi-truck traveling easy on Fruitville in the left lane, approaching a red light at Coburn Road failed to stop causing a chain reaction crash involving seven other vehicles.
The driver who caused the accident, Gregory Werner Junior, suffered serious injuries.
The 71-yea-old Sarasota woman he initially hit suffered critical injuries and her name has not yet been released.
Five other drivers and one passenger suffered minor injuries, while one driver was uninjured.
The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.
