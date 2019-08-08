Bradenton man arrested more than a year later for animal cruelty involving dogs

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - It goes to show that persistence does pay off. After more than a year, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office finally got their man who they say was involved with animal cruelty.
Victor McQueen was arrested yesterday for animal abuse. The sheriff’s office says the 56-year-old kept four dogs in dilapidated boxes in the rear of a Bradenton home. They were removed from the home last summer.
At least one of the dogs, a mixed breed, was starved and could not be saved. The sheriff’s office tells us the dog’s stomach contained leaves and wood chips indicating that’s what it was eating trying to survive.
“Animal cruelty cases really kind of grip at your heart and you hate to see any animal being treated that way," said Randy Warren, Spokesperson for the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. "Animal services has a job to do and investigating these initially, and then our detectives get involved and we’re going to follow through with charges.”
McQueen has been elusive from authorities since last June until his capture on Wednesday. He is charged with aggravated animal cruelty, which is a third-degree felony.
