Recipe: Gold Rush BBQ’s Summer Lemon Blueberry Icebox Cake | Suncoast View

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Summer Lemon Blueberry Icebox Cake
Gold Rush BBQ
Bob Overholser
Ingredients
1 box yellow cake mix
3 eggs
1/3 cup oil
1 cup water
8 oz cool whip
15 oz can lemon pie filling ( use ¾ of it for cake and dip gingersnaps in the rest ) Suggestion : )
1 tub lemon icing
Fresh blueberries for garnish
Instructions
Mix cake mix with eggs oil water
Pour in a 9x13 greased pan
Place small dollops of pie filling throughout the cake. Mix in with a butter knife in a swirl motion.
Bake at 350 for about 25 mins until golden brown.
Let cake completely cool.
For topping, mix icing and room temperature cool whip
Spread Icing mixture on top and chill cake in refrigerator
Serve Chilled will fresh blueberries
