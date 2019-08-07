Recipe: Gold Rush BBQ’s Summer Lemon Blueberry Icebox Cake | Suncoast View

Gold Rush BBQ Makes Summer Lemon Blueberry IceBox Cake | Suncoast View
August 7, 2019 at 6:00 AM EDT - Updated August 6 at 2:37 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Summer Lemon Blueberry Icebox Cake

Gold Rush BBQ

Bob Overholser

Ingredients

1 box yellow cake mix

3 eggs

1/3 cup oil

1 cup water

8 oz cool whip

15 oz can lemon pie filling ( use ¾ of it for cake and dip gingersnaps in the rest ) Suggestion : )

1 tub lemon icing

Fresh blueberries for garnish

Instructions

Mix cake mix with eggs oil water

Pour in a 9x13 greased pan

Place small dollops of pie filling throughout the cake. Mix in with a butter knife in a swirl motion.

Bake at 350 for about 25 mins until golden brown.

Let cake completely cool.

For topping, mix icing and room temperature cool whip

Spread Icing mixture on top and chill cake in refrigerator

Serve Chilled will fresh blueberries

