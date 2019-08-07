Recipe: First Watch’s Cornbread Carnitas Bowl | Suncoast View

August 7, 2019 at 6:00 AM EDT - Updated August 6 at 2:44 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Cornbread Carnitas Bowl

Ingredients

4 fl oz Black Beans

1 TBL Butter

1 Piece Cornbread

½ cup Carnitas

1 TBL Lime Crema

2 Each Fresh Eggs, Cooked Your Way

3 Slices Avocado

2 TBL Pico de Gallo

2 TBL Cotija

1 TBL Chiffonade Cilantro

Directions:

1. Mix a dash of lime juice with 1 TBL of sour cream to create Lime Crema.

2. Warm black beans in a small sauce pan.

3. Cut cornbread piece horizontally through the middle. In a nonstick pan heat butter and sear cornbread pieces until golden brown, about 2 minutes. Flip cornbread over and heat on other side, about 2 more minutes.

4. Cook eggs in a buttered nonstick pan however you prefer.

5. Sear carnitas in a buttered nonstick pan to create some crispy edges.

6. Place the warmed black beans at the 4 o’clock position of your serving dish and the seared cornbread at the 12 o’clock position.

7. Add seared carnitas at the 7 o’clock position and drizzle with Lime Crema over both the beans and carnitas.

8. Place two eggs in the center of the dish and the avocado slices at the 9 o’clock position.

9. Add Pico de Gallo over the top of the eggs and garnish with cotija and chiffonade cilantro.

