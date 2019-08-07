Recipe: First Watch’s Cornbread Carnitas Bowl | Suncoast View

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Cornbread Carnitas Bowl
Ingredients
4 fl oz Black Beans
1 TBL Butter
1 Piece Cornbread
½ cup Carnitas
1 TBL Lime Crema
2 Each Fresh Eggs, Cooked Your Way
3 Slices Avocado
2 TBL Pico de Gallo
2 TBL Cotija
1 TBL Chiffonade Cilantro
Directions:
1. Mix a dash of lime juice with 1 TBL of sour cream to create Lime Crema.
2. Warm black beans in a small sauce pan.
3. Cut cornbread piece horizontally through the middle. In a nonstick pan heat butter and sear cornbread pieces until golden brown, about 2 minutes. Flip cornbread over and heat on other side, about 2 more minutes.
4. Cook eggs in a buttered nonstick pan however you prefer.
5. Sear carnitas in a buttered nonstick pan to create some crispy edges.
6. Place the warmed black beans at the 4 o’clock position of your serving dish and the seared cornbread at the 12 o’clock position.
7. Add seared carnitas at the 7 o’clock position and drizzle with Lime Crema over both the beans and carnitas.
8. Place two eggs in the center of the dish and the avocado slices at the 9 o’clock position.
9. Add Pico de Gallo over the top of the eggs and garnish with cotija and chiffonade cilantro.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.