Recipe: Eliza Ann’s Coastal Kitchen’s Cauliflower Vichyssoise | Suncoast View

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Cauliflower Vichyssoise
• Prep time: 15 minutes
• Cook time: 1 hour
• Yield: Makes about 10 cups, serves 6 to 8
Ingredients:
• 4 Tbsps. butter or Olive Oil
• 1 leek, cleaned and sliced
• 1 medium onion, sliced
• 1 head cauliflower, stems trimmed, outer leaves removed
• 1 lbs Yukon gold potatoes, peeled and chopped
• 4 cups vegetable stock
• 1/2 cup heavy cream
• 2 teaspoons Kosher salt
• 1 teaspoon white truffle oil
• 1 teaspoon white pepper
1 Heat butter until it begins to brown: In a large (6-quart) pot, heat the butter on medium high heat until it melts and foams up. Continue to heat until the foam subsides a little and the butter just begins to brown.
2 Sauté leeks and onions: Immediately toss in the sliced leeks and onions. Stir to coat with the butter. Cook for several minutes, reducing the heat to medium if necessary, until the leeks and onions are translucent and wilted.
3 Add potatoes, water or stock, salt, bring to simmer: Add the potatoes, cauliflower, cream, salt and stock. Bring to a boil, reduce to a simmer. Cook, partially covered for 30-40 minutes, until the vegetables are completely cooked through. Remove from heat.
4 Purée until smooth: Purée using an immersion blender or working in batches, blend in a blender. (Careful! With hot liquids only fill the blender 1/3 of the way full, and hold the blender top on with your hand while blending.) Purée until completely smooth. Taste for seasoning. Add truffle oil to taste.
If you want an even smoother soup, you can take the extra step of pressing the purée through a sieve with a rubber spatula.
5 Cool Allow to cool completely and chill in the refrigerator. The soup should be served just below room temperature (maybe 65°F or 18°C). If it is too cold, it won't taste as good.
Chef James Baselici, Eliza Ann’s Coastal Kitchen, Waterline Marina Resort
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.