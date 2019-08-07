Recipe: Anna Maria Oyster Bar’s “Granddaddy Jake’s Oyster Stew” | Suncoast View

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Anna Maria Oyster Bar on ABC7 Suncoast View
Presented by Managing Partners Lynn Horne & Tim Bingham
GRANDDADDY JAKE’S OYSTER STEW
INGREDIENTS:
6 select oysters
2 oz. butter
4 oz. heavy whipping cream
1 oz. oyster liquor (juice)
Salt and pepper to taste
PREPARATION:
Place butter, cream and oyster liquor in skillet and bring to slow boil.
Cook for approx 4 minutes, letting cream reduce. Reduce heat, add
oysters and cook for 1 minute. Serve in a soup bowl.
