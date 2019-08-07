Recipe: Anna Maria Oyster Bar’s “Granddaddy Jake’s Oyster Stew” | Suncoast View

Celebrate National Oyster Day with this Stew Recipe from Anna Maria Oyster Bar | Suncoast View
August 7, 2019 at 6:00 AM EDT - Updated August 6 at 2:49 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Anna Maria Oyster Bar on ABC7 Suncoast View

Presented by Managing Partners Lynn Horne & Tim Bingham

GRANDDADDY JAKE’S OYSTER STEW

INGREDIENTS:

6 select oysters

2 oz. butter

4 oz. heavy whipping cream

1 oz. oyster liquor (juice)

Salt and pepper to taste

PREPARATION:

Place butter, cream and oyster liquor in skillet and bring to slow boil.

Cook for approx 4 minutes, letting cream reduce. Reduce heat, add

oysters and cook for 1 minute. Serve in a soup bowl.

Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.