Now At Burns Court Cinema: “The Farewell” Review

To her surprise, and against all her wishes, Billi is told that she must keep her grandmother’s illness a secret from her, and that this reunion is under the guise of a (fabricated) wedding so her grandmother can have a final happy memory with the entire family. As Billi is told many times through her struggle to keep this secret, it is the family’s job is to bear the pain, and that’s what separates their way of thinking from the Western focus on the self. Nothing ends up clear-cut, as Billi tries to take some lessons to heart, while other cultural differences seem to keep her at bay, such as professional “criers” who help to make Chinese funerals appear more grandiose.