North Port Parents Upset After Learning Bus Stop Is Across the Street From Home of Sex Offender

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - While preparations are underway all across the Suncoast for the start of the new school year, some North Port parents are learning some shocking news about who lives near their children's bus stop at the intersection of South Salford Boulevard and Allure Lane. Parents know that a lot goes into planning the locations of bus stops and the routes, but they say Sarasota County has overlooked one huge hazard - the man that lives right across from the bus stop is a registered sexual offender.