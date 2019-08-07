Many residents oppose proposed plans to build apartment complex in Sarasota’s Arlington Park neighborhood

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - “Nobody I know who finds out the facts wants this to happen,” said Nathan Wilson.
The facts are 233 apartments on more than four-and-a-half acres at Bahia Vista Street near Tuttle Avenue. 35 of the apartments are being called affordable units. The proposal also includes a medical office building. Wilson lives a block away from this proposed development. It’s a place he’s called home for 17 years. He and many other neighbors are voicing their opposition.
“We’re going right to single-family units, houses five-story fifty units per acre,” said Wilson.
In addition to maximum density concerns, there are concerns with traffic, and residents say the units that they are calling affordable actually falls under the attainable category. One neighbor who wanted to remain anonymous has similar concerns. But he says there is a way something can be built on the site, but the developer would have to change their plans significantly.
“The consensus among the neighbors is they do not want it," said the neighbor. "Some people are saying let’s make it smaller. The developer says we can’t do that because we won’t make any money.”
Neighbors are also upset they received word about this proposed apartment complex just very recently. The developer says he’s not ready to release the site plan until they fully consider neighborhood input, and make any updates following those meetings with neighbors.
This does have a long way to go. It would still need approval from the planning commission and then it would go in front of city commissioners.
