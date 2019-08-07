FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Wednesday’s Wet Forecast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Happy Hump Day everyone, (it’s Wednesday, so we’re getting closer to the weekend)!!! For today, you can expect basically the same forecast as we had on Monday and Tuesday; scattered coastal showers with a few thunderstorms during the morning hours, and then a few afternoon storms will develop inland, and then track eastward.
Today we’ll have a sun/cloud mix, with a highs around 90 degrees, though the feel like temperature will be close to or right at 100 degrees. Winds will generally be light, but mostly out of the west, and then pick up to about 5 to 10 mph during the afternoon.
This is all due to an area of high pressure to the southwest of Florida, that hasn’t moved very much. This high pressure system continues to pinwheel southwesterly and westerly winds around it, which helps to usher in coastal morning showers and storms. But a trough, that’s been responsible for holding this area of high pressure in place, will start to break down, allowing the high to move back to the north, and bring a more southeasterly flow over the weekend and into early next week. A southeasterly wind is more seasonable for this time of the year, and will help to generate afternoon inland storms, and then push those storms towards the coast by the early evening hours.
The tropics are quiet right now, and look to stay that way for at least the next five days. And long range forecasting models don’t depict any tropical activity over the next couple of weeks. However, now that we’re in the month of August, things start getting interesting when it comes to any sort of development in the Atlantic, Caribbean, or Gulf of Mexico. We’re still on track to see a basically “normal” hurricane season, though forecasters at Colorado State University have just updated their projections. They say that there will now be “13” named storms (up by one), “7” hurricanes (up by two), and 2 major hurricanes (Cat 3 or higher), which has “not” changed from their original forecast earlier this year. Even though the forecast models don’t show any development in the near future, it’s “possible” that the flood gates may open by the end of August, and into early to mid September, when we hit the peak of the season, and see a lot more storms developing. The waters in the Atlantic are extremely warm right now, (which is prime fuel for tropical systems), and El Nino, which aids to upper level wind shear, is now starting to weaken. So we’ll have to watch what happens very carefully. Remember , it only takes one storm to cause significant damage, injuries, and potential loss of life. As always, the ABC-7 weather team will keep you posted on the latest information from the tropics, and any other weather concerns that could put a damper onto your plans.
Have a wonderful Wednesday everyone! Meteorologist Josh Stone
