FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Wednesday’s Wet Forecast

The tropics are quiet right now, and look to stay that way for at least the next five days. And long range forecasting models don’t depict any tropical activity over the next couple of weeks. However, now that we’re in the month of August, things start getting interesting when it comes to any sort of development in the Atlantic, Caribbean, or Gulf of Mexico. We’re still on track to see a basically “normal” hurricane season, though forecasters at Colorado State University have just updated their projections. They say that there will now be “13” named storms (up by one), “7” hurricanes (up by two), and 2 major hurricanes (Cat 3 or higher), which has “not” changed from their original forecast earlier this year. Even though the forecast models don’t show any development in the near future, it’s “possible” that the flood gates may open by the end of August, and into early to mid September, when we hit the peak of the season, and see a lot more storms developing. The waters in the Atlantic are extremely warm right now, (which is prime fuel for tropical systems), and El Nino, which aids to upper level wind shear, is now starting to weaken. So we’ll have to watch what happens very carefully. Remember , it only takes one storm to cause significant damage, injuries, and potential loss of life. As always, the ABC-7 weather team will keep you posted on the latest information from the tropics, and any other weather concerns that could put a damper onto your plans.