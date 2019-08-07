FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Two-active vehicle crashes along I-75

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office just cleared a vehicle crash on I-75 at Clark Road.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office says they just cleaned up after a pool maintenance truck overturned Wednesday morning. Deputies say chlorine and muriatic acid was on the roadway. Drivers were suggested to find alternate routes.
2. The Sarasota County Office tweeted, a second-vehicle crash on I-75 at Mile Marker 204. Northbound lanes, shut down. No injuries. Deputies say re-route.
3. SCSO says a third vehicle crash on I-75 at Mile Marker 199 has caused northbound lanes to shut down. No injuries. Deputies say re-route.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.