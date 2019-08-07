City of Sarasota in need of lifeguards

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The city of Sarasota is in need of more part-time lifeguards to rotate between three different pools.
Sarasota has seen a shortage of lifeguards the last couple of summers and it is something that has also been a problem nationwide.
"A lot of the guards that work full-time for Sarasota or Manatee County also work full-time for us on their days off so we're trying to share between all of the different organizations but we're still finding ourselves short with our part-time lifeguards," said Facility Manager at Arlington Park Emily Oberlin.
Requirements for a part-time lifeguard include a high school diploma and a year of lifeguard experience.
Oberlin said they are currently working with their Human Resources department to drop the diploma requirement. That change could take place as soon as a couple weeks from now. She said they need before five to 10 new part-time lifeguards.
Starting pay is $12 per hour. More on lifeguard jobs can be found here.
