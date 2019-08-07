Animal groups protest outside of Robarts Arena in Sarasota during Loomis Brothers Circus

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Loomis Brothers Circus in town at Robarts Arena in Sarasota, but not everyone is thrilled with them being here.
Protestors say there’s animal cruelty going on in this circus and others. They tell us the Loomis Brothers Circus uses animals such as elephants and tigers.
This group is trying to put an end to circuses that use animals in their acts. They are also pushing for city and county commissioners to pass a law that would keep shows featuring animals away from the Suncoast.
“They are trained with bullhooks, they’re trained with tasers and they’re trained with chains,” said Gloria Nova-Fuson, a circus protestor. “So they’re trained through fear, intimidation, violence, emotional isolation and withholding of food.”
No one from Loomis Brothers Circus could be reached for a comment.
