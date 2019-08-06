VIRAL: ‘No more pooping while it’s storming outside’ after a Florida woman says her toilet exploded from lightning

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - Yes, you read the headline correctly. A Florida woman says lightning destroyed her septic tank and caused a toilet in her house to explode, according to the Associated Press.
On Sunday, around 1:01 p.m. A-1 Affordable Plumbing Inc. posted photos of the toilet destroyed. AP says Marylou Ward told television station WINK News that the sole toilet in her Port Charlotte home was shattered into hundreds of pieces.
Ward says the explosion was the loudest sound she’s ever heard, and that she also smelled smoke. She says a plumber told her lightning hit the methane gas that was built up in the pipes from feces, according to AP.
Ward says she’ll have to get the toilet and septic system repaired, but she’s thankful no one was injured, according to AP.
A-1 Affordable Plumbing Inc. says the toilet exploded in Ward’s master bathroom sending porcelain airborne like a missile (the porcelain penetrated into wall). The company also says they’ll be scheduling a camera inspection this week to see how much sanitary pipe needs to be replaced!
