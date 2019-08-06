Police searching for man who stole multiple items from a North Port Dicks Sporting Goods store

Police searching for man who stole multiple items from a North Port Dicks Sporting Goods store
Crook in North Port (Source: North Port Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff | August 6, 2019 at 3:43 PM EDT - Updated August 6 at 3:43 PM

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Police are in search of a suspect who stole multiple from a Dicks Sporting Goods in North Port.

Police say that on August 1, an unknown person entered the Dicks Sporting Goods on Tamiami Trail. The person proceeded to grab more than $1,000 in goods, ran out of the store, set off the alarms and rode away in a black Kia Soul vehicle.

Anyone with any information on this case should contact the North Port Police Department at 941-429-7379 or at this email address.

Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.