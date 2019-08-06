Police searching for man who stole multiple items from a North Port Dicks Sporting Goods store

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Police are in search of a suspect who stole multiple from a Dicks Sporting Goods in North Port.
Police say that on August 1, an unknown person entered the Dicks Sporting Goods on Tamiami Trail. The person proceeded to grab more than $1,000 in goods, ran out of the store, set off the alarms and rode away in a black Kia Soul vehicle.
Anyone with any information on this case should contact the North Port Police Department at 941-429-7379 or at this email address.
