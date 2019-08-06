New walking and bicycle trail to be constructed from end of Coon Key Bridge to St. Armands Circle

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A very popular spot for people to walk, run or use their bicycles will soon see some changes.
The sidewalks over the entire distance from the western part of the Coon Key bridge leading to St. Armands Circle will soon see a major facelift. A walking and biking trail will be built to widen the sidewalks to 10 feet at a price tag of nearly 2 million dollars.
As part of the project the removal and replacement of more than 200 Australian Pines will take place. There will be no road closures because of this construction. City officials say this will make that busy stretch more accessible, connectie and safer for pedestrians.
“I think that’s awesome, as long as we don’t have to take road away," said Kate O’Connor, a Sarasota resident. "I’m good with that so I don’t have to step out of the way from bicyclists and more than one or two people can walk on the sidewalk without almost being in the street, that’s great.”
“Once this is completed we’re one step closer to having a complete trail," Colleen McGue, Chief Transportation Planner for the City of Sarasota. "The last remaining segment is the Coon Key Bridge which FDOT has scheduled for replacement over the next 5 years or so.”
Construction will be getting under way in September. It’s expected to take around eleven months to complete.
